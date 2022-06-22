﻿
China's stainless steel exports to Taiwan, India and Vietnam rise in May

Wednesday, 22 June 2022
       

In May this year, China’s stainless steel export volume amounted to 486,700 mt, up 27.5 percent month on month, while up 32.91 percent year on year, according to the Chinese customs authorities. In the first five months this year, China’s stainless steel export volume totaled 1.9306 million mt, up 13.43 percent year on year.

In particular, in May this year, China exported 32,600 mt, 57,400 mt and 56,100 mt of stainless steel to Taiwan, India and Vietnam, up 40.87 percent, 4.76 percent, 42.05 percent, month on month, while rising by 18.95 percent, 79.33 percent and 35.32 percent, year on year, respectively. Meanwhile, China exported 31,500 mt of stainless steel to South Korea, up 27.82 percent month on month, while down 32.72 percent year on year.


