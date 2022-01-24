﻿
China’s shipbuilding output up 3% in 2021, new orders up 131.8%

Monday, 24 January 2022 14:08:30 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In 2021, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 39.7 million dead weight tons (dwt), up 3.0 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 67.07 million dwt, increasing by 131.8 percent year on year. As of the end of December, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 95.84 million dwt, up 34.8 percent year on year.

In the given year, the aggregate shipbuilding output for export orders in China accounted for 90.5 percent of the total output.


