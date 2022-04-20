﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output down 1.9% in Q1, new orders down 42.3%

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 11:41:17 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the first quarter of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 9.61 million dead weight tons (dwt), down 1.9 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 9.93 million dwt, decreasing by 42.3 percent year on year. As of the end of March, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 99.10 million dwt, up 26.3 percent year on year.

In the given period, the aggregate shipbuilding output for export orders in China accounted for 87.4 percent of the total output.


Tags: China Far East shipbuilding 

Similar articles

08 Mar

China’s auto vehicle exports up in Jan-Feb, home appliances and ships down
18 Feb

Ship orders of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises amount to 96.85 million dwt in early Feb
09 Feb

China claims 48 percent of global new shipbuilding orders in Jan
24 Jan

China’s demand for shipbuilding steel may exceed 11 million mt in 2022
24 Jan

China’s shipbuilding output up 3% in 2021, new orders up 131.8%
21 Dec

China’s shipbuilding output rises more rapidly in Jan-Nov, up 7.9%
17 Nov

China’s shipbuilding output rises 5 percent in January-October, new orders up 210.5 percent
13 Oct

China’s shipbuilding output up 6.2 percent in January-September
17 Sep

China’s shipbuilding output up 9% in Jan-Aug, orders still surge by over 200%
13 Aug

China’s shipbuilding output up 20.7 percent in January-July