China’s shipbuilding output down 1.9% in Q1, new orders down 42.3%

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 11:41:17 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the first quarter of the current year, the aggregate shipbuilding output in China amounted to 9.61 million dead weight tons (dwt), down 1.9 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

In the given period, China’s new ship orders amounted to 9.93 million dwt, decreasing by 42.3 percent year on year. As of the end of March, ship orders on the books of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises totaled 99.10 million dwt, up 26.3 percent year on year.

In the given period, the aggregate shipbuilding output for export orders in China accounted for 87.4 percent of the total output.