China’s shipbuilding enterprises’ profits up 109.4 percent in Jan-Nov
Thursday, 29 December 2022 10:48:28 (GMT+3)
|
Shanghai
In the January-November period of the current year, 75 monitored shipbuilding enterprises in China registered an overall operating revenue of RMB 280.33 billion ($40.2 billion), up 11.3 percent year on year, while posting a gross profit of RMB 7.54 billion ($1.1 billion), rising by 109.4 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).
