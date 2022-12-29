﻿
English
China’s shipbuilding enterprises’ profits up 109.4 percent in Jan-Nov

Thursday, 29 December 2022 10:48:28 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-November period of the current year, 75 monitored shipbuilding enterprises in China registered an overall operating revenue of RMB 280.33 billion ($40.2 billion), up 11.3 percent year on year, while posting a gross profit of RMB 7.54 billion ($1.1 billion), rising by 109.4 percent year on year, as announced by the China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).


