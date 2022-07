Friday, 01 July 2022 11:41:06 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Guangdong Province-based Chinese steelmaker SGIS Songshan Co., Ltd has announced that it plans to newly build a blast furnace of 2,200 cubic meters, with an annual capacity of 1.87 million mt.

The project in question involves the replacement of the company’s 2,200 cubic meter BF No. 7, with an annual capacity of 1.98 million mt, which started to be dismantled in November 2021, while the remaining 110,000 mt of iron-melting capacity will be set aside for future projects.