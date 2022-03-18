﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s rebar output down 13.8 percent in January-February

Friday, 18 March 2022 14:19:38 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-February period this year, China’s rebar production totaled 34.818 million mt, down 13.8 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Wire rod production amounted to 21.307 million mt in the given period, down 16.7 percent year on year.

The Chinese New Year holiday and the Winter Olympics negatively affected production outputs in the given period.

Following the Chinese New Year holiday, rebar prices moved up first, while but softened in the latter part of February, with the highest level of RMB 5,027/mt seen on February 11-13, and the lowest level of RMB 4,803/mt seen during February 1-6, according to SteelOrbis’ data.


Tags: rebar  longs  China  Far East  steelmaking  production 

Similar articles

23 Jul

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 2.62% in mid-July, stocks up 6.12%
07 Jan

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 1.76% in late Dec, stocks down 10.95%
24 Dec

CISA mills maintain daily steel output in Dec 11-20 after hike earlier in month
22 Dec

China’s rebar and wire rod outputs decline in Nov from Oct
04 Dec

CISA mills’ daily steel output down 0.36% in Nov 21-30, stocks down 9.53%
25 Nov

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output down 1.53 percent in Nov 11-20
20 Aug

China’s rebar production lower in Jul from Jun, but still 5.3% up from last year
20 Jul

China’s rebar output up more slowly in June, wire rod output rises faster
18 Jun

China’s rebar output rises quickly in May
25 May

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 1.4%, inventories added 1.51% in mid-May