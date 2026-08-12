China's NDRC issues 15th Five-Year Plan for coal industry development

On August 10, China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the National Energy Administration issued the 15th Five-Year Plan for the development of the Chinese coal industry. Accordingly, the proportion of China's large-scale modern coal mine capacity is set to reach 87 percent by 2030.

Market insiders point out that the rigidity of coal supply is set to intensify further, which is expected to enhance the upside potential of coal prices.

According to the 15th Five-Year Plan for the development of the coal industry, by 2030 coal consumption will reach a peak, while a modern coal industry system will be basically established.

Market insiders have stated that coal prices are expected to exceed market expectations given the improving domestic supply-demand balance.