China’s investments in water conservancy construction works hit record in 2020

Wednesday, 13 January 2021 15:47:58 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s Ministry of Water Resources (MWR) has announced that in 2020 China’s investment in water conservancy construction works hit a new historical high, reaching RMB 770 billion ($119 billion), which played an important role in stabilizing investment and maintaining growth.

In particular, China invested RMB 150.9 billion ($23.4 billion) of local government special bonds in water conservancy construction works in the given year, up around six times compared to 2019.

The MWR said that in the 2021-2025 period China will spare no effort to accelerate the construction of water conservancy projects, to bolster China’s economic development.


