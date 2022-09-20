China continues to accelerate infrastructure construction

Tuesday, 20 September 2022 10:54:20 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Infrastructure construction activities have recently accelerated in China, with experts forecasting that total fixed asset investments (FAI) (excluding rural households) in China will likely see a year-on-year rise of 7 percent in 2022, 2.1 percentage points faster than the growth in 2021, with infrastructure construction expected to play a major role in the growth in FAI.

Moreover, construction work will start on several railway projects in China in the fourth quarter this year.

Normally, the second half of a year, especially the fourth quarter, is the main period for railway construction. Under the pressure to stabilize the broader economy this year, speeding up investments in railway projects has become an important policy tool.