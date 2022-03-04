Construction starts on 104 transportation projects in Hebei on March 2

Friday, 04 March 2022 11:24:01 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Construction work commenced on 104 transportation projects in China’s Hebei Province on March 2, with an overall investment of RMB 234.9 billion ($37.3 billion), while the total investment in 2022 will reach RMB 49.7 billion ($7.9 billion). The start of construction of the transportation projects signals the resumption of construction in Hebei Province this year.

In 2022, the Department of Transportation in Hebei Provincial will allocate RMB 100 million ($15.9 million) to the major cities in the province for project construction work, which can be used in the construction of road projects.