Hubei sets up railway development fund of RMB 100 billion

Monday, 29 November 2021 14:11:59 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

A conference held on November 29 in China’s Hubei Province saw the establishment of Hubei railway development fund with finance of RMB 100 billion ($15.6 billion).

29 construction units and financing institutions, including China Railway Major Bridge Engineering Group Co., Ltd and National Open Bank signed the cooperation agreement with Hubei Railway Group. This cooperation will eventually bring funding up to nearly RMB 1 trillion, which will boost the building of the “Hubei on the Track” project.


