Wednesday, 11 January 2023 12:09:26 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

The government of Jiangsu Province in China plans to complete investments in infrastructure construction totaling RMB 200 billion ($29.5 billion) in 2023, up 10.7 percent year on year, aiming to boost economic development.

In particular, Jiangsu Province will start the construction of the railway from Weifang in Shandong Province to Suqian in Jiangsu, and will ensure that the South Riverside intercity railway of Jiangsu Province is completed and opened to traffic in 2023.