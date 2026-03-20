China’s HRC output decreases by 6.7 percent in Jan-Feb 2026

In the January-February period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 34.058 million mt, decreasing by 6.7 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 7.682 million mt, up 1.7 percent year on year.

In the first two months, HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market moved up first, while decreased later. HRC prices reached a peak at RMB 3,385/mt ($491/mt) on January 8, with the lowest level during the month seen at RMB 3,300/mt ($478/mt) on February 25, according to SteelOrbis’ data.