China’s HRC output increases by 9.3 percent in Jan-Feb

Thursday, 20 March 2025 15:46:20 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-February period this year, China’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production amounted to 37.12 million mt, increasing by 9.3 percent year on year, according to China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).   

In the same period, China’s cold rolled coil (CRC) production totaled 7.621 million mt, up 13.1 percent year on year.     

In the first two months, HRC prices in the Chinese domestic market moved down first, then fluctuated for a while, while moving down again by the end of February. The highest price level for HRC in the January-February period was seen at RMB 3,540/mt ($494/mt) on January 1 and the lowest level during the given period was observed on January 9-12 at RMB 3,415/mt ($476/mt). 


Tags: Crc Hrc Flats China Far East Steelmaking 

