China’s Henan Jiyuan orders bloom caster from Danieli

Chinese steelmaker Henan Jiyuan Iron & Steel has awarded Italy-based plantmaker Danieli a contract to supply a new four-strand bow-type continuous casting machine at its Jiyuan plant in Henan province.

Featuring an 18.5-meter radius, the caster will produce alloy steel round blooms with diameters ranging from 600 mm to 1,300 mm, mainly for applications in the energy and marine sectors. Danieli’s scope includes the caster’s core equipment as well as the related electrical and automation systems.

The new machine will be based on the two-strand caster supplied by Danieli to the same facility in 2023, incorporating an upgraded copy-plant design and two additional strands to increase productivity while maintaining product quality and operational reliability.

The caster is scheduled to start operations in 2027.