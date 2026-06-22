Primetals to supply six-strand bloom caster for WISCO’s high-end steel production

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it has signed a contract with Wuhan Iron and Steel Co., Ltd. (WISCO) for a new six-strand bloom caster at the Chinese steelmaker’s plant in Wuhan, Hubei Province.

The project, forming part of WISCO’s strategy to optimize its production line layout, will enhance the company’s capabilities in high-end steel segments including rail steel, automotive and photovoltaic applications. Designed to meet the strict quality requirements of rail steel production, the new caster will support stable and precise continuous casting, improving both surface and internal bloom quality from the initial production stage.

According to Primetals, the equipment and optimized process configuration will help increase molten steel cleanliness and bloom compactness, while improving productivity and production control efficiency. The project is expected to establish a stable continuous casting and quality control system targeting zero surface defects and the prevention of internal cracks, thereby ensuring a reliable supply of high-quality blooms for further processing.