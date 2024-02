Thursday, 22 February 2024 12:04:51 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Guangxi Province-based Chinese steelmaker Guigang Iron and Steel Group has announced that it started to implement maintenance works on two blast furnaces on February 17, which will reduce molten iron output by 5,000 per day. The date for the resumption of production is yet to be determined.

Guigang Steel Group has an annual steel capacity of around 3.5 million mt.