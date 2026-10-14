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China's excavator sales increase by 23.1 percent in January-September 2026

Wednesday, 14 October 2026 10:18:30 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In September this year, China's excavator sales amounted to 22,717 units, up 14.4 percent year on year, as announced by China-based Construction Machinery and Equipment (CME).

In particular, in September, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 9,911 units, increasing by 7.16 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 12,806 units, up 20.7 percent year on year.   

In the January-September period this year, China's excavator sales totaled 214,274 units, up 23.1 percent year on year. In the given period, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 104,530 units, increasing by 16.3 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 109,744 units, up 30.4 percent year on year. 

The machinery sector has become among the most important for the steel sector amid the shifting of demand from real estate to manufacturing and high-end equipment. In 2025, machinery manufacturing was a major driver of Chinese steel demand, accounting for approximately 30-35 percent of total steel consumption. The manufacturing industry (including machinery, automotive and shipbuilding) overall consumed 50 percent of China's steel production in 2024 and around 51 percent in 2025.

Tags: China Southeast Asia 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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