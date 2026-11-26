On November 5, Baosteel Vietnam (Haiphong) Steel Service Co., Ltd. officially held its inauguration ceremony and commenced operations. The project is Baosteel's first directly invested sheet processing base in Vietnam, marking its shift from pure exports to localized processing services.

The project had an overall investment of $22.46 million, with a designed annual capacity of 120,000 mt, with the core processes of slitting and cut-to-length, with products covering steel coils, steel sheets, aluminum coils, and aluminum sheets.

The facility primarily targets Chinese-invested and local automotive and home appliance manufacturers in northern Vietnam, while also catering to the demand for lightweight aluminum materials.