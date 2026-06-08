Baosteel achieves carbon emission reduction of more than 2.0 million mt in 2025

On June 5, Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd. released its 2025 Sustainability Report at the World Environment Day themed event titled Intelligent-Green Integration, Carbon for the Future.

According to the report, in 2025, Baosteel's carbon emission intensity fell to 1.96 mt of CO₂ per mt of crude steel, representing an eight percent decrease from the 2020 baseline year and achieving the phased target set under its 14th Five-Year Plan carbon reduction program. The company invested RMB 3.2 billion ($0.47 billion) in energy conservation and low-carbon initiatives in 2025. Through a comprehensive suite of measures including technological upgrades, process optimization and green electricity substitution, Baosteel achieved an annual carbon emission reduction exceeding 2.0 million mt in 2025.