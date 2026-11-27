The China Iron and Steel Association (CISA) has announced that in mid-November (November 11-20) this year the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China - all CISA members - totaled 1.89 million mt, down 0.5 percent compared to early November (November 1-10) this year.

In early November this year, the average aggregate daily crude steel output of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China had totaled 1.899 million mt, up 7,9 percent compared to late October (October 21-31).

Inventory levels of the large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China increased in the given period. As of November 20, the finished steel inventories of large and medium-sized steel enterprises in China amounted to 17.23 million mt, increasing by 4.0 percent compared to November 10.

In mid-November, the sluggish demand from downstream users exerted a negative impact on destocking, contributing to continuing increases in inventories.