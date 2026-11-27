In the January-October period this year, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a gross profit of RMB 84.61 billion ($12.6 billion), down 14.2 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on November 27.

The automotive sector recorded a gross profit of RMB 286.67 billion ($42.7 billion) in the first ten months, down 26.0 percent year on year.

At the same time, the ferrous metals mining and dressing sector, the metal manufacturing sector and the railway, shipping, aerospace and other transportation equipment manufacturing sector recorded gross profits of RMB 38.31 billion ($4.2 billion), RMB 112.53 billion ($11.2 billion) and RMB 122.1 billion ($12.8 billion) in the January-October period this year, down 7.6 percent, down 8.6 percent and up 9.1 percent year on year, respectively.

In October alone, the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector posted a gross profit of RMB 60.27 billion ($9.0 billion). However, this may stem from the concentrated accounting adjustments made by some enterprises ahead of quarterly or annual reports, or it may include non-recurring gains and losses (such as asset disposals and investment income), which may not alter the broader picture of a sharp contraction in overall industry profits for the year.