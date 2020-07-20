﻿
English
China's excavator output up more slowly in June from May, up 22.4% in H1

Monday, 20 July 2020 11:09:47 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In June of the current year, excavator output in China increased to 33,970 units, up 75.2 percent year on year - 7.1 percentage points slower than that the increase recorded in May - while down 16.0 percent month on month, as announced by the China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the January-June period this year, excavator output in China amounted to 187,379 units, up 22.4 percent year on year, up 7.7 percentage points from the increase recorded in the first five months of the year, signaling the ongoing booming infrastructure construction in China.


