Friday, 23 April 2021 10:26:05 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In March this year, excavator output in China increased to 58,429 units, up 61.5 percent year on year, as announced by the China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the January-March period of the current year, excavator output in China amounted to 132,983 units, up 83.2 percent year on year.