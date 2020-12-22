China's excavator output up 34.7% in Jan-Nov

Tuesday, 22 December 2020 11:38:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In November of the current year, excavator output in China increased to 44,371 units, up 49.9 percent year on year, 7.5 percentage points higher than the increase rate recorded in October, while up 26.4 percent month on month, as announced by the China National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In the January-November period of the year, excavator output in China amounted to 351,656 units, up 34.7 percent year on year, up 2.0 percentage points from the increase rate recorded in the first ten months of the year, reflecting the impact of booming infrastructure construction on excavator output in China.