In the January-October period this year, China's excavator output totaled 370,320 units, up 20 percent year on year, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In October alone, China's excavator output amounted to 32,472 units, up 2.7 percent year on year, up 6.1 percent month on month. Demand in September fell short of expectations, exerting a negative impact on China's excavator industry.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, in the January-October period this year, China's excavator sales totaled 234,499 units, up 22.0 percent year on year. In the given period, excavator sales in the Chinese domestic market amounted to 114,031 units, increasing by 15.9 percent year on year, while excavator sales to the export markets totaled 120,468 units, up 28.4 percent year on year.

Excavators are the single product with the highest steel consumption in the construction machinery segment. For every 10 percent increase in excavator production, the corresponding rise in steel consumption for construction machinery is approximately 3.5-4.0 percent.