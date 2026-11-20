In the January-October period this year, China's iron ore production amounted to 733.084 million mt, decreasing by 11.7 percent year on year, 1.4 percentage points faster compared to the decline recorded in the first nine months this year, according to China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In October this year, import iron ore prices have moved down first, while fluctuated within a limited range later. In October, iron ore prices reached a highest level of $95.1/mt on October 1-7, while moving down to the lowest level of $91.5/mt on October 15 and 27.

In October, China's iron ore production totaled 61.672 million mt, down 25.2 percent year on year, while decreasing by 2.3 percent month on month.