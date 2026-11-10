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China's iron ore imports increase by 3.1 percent in January-October 2026

Tuesday, 10 November 2026 10:10:38 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

In the January-October period this year, China's iron ore imports amounted to 1.060554 billion mt, up 3.1 percent year on year, 1.0 percentage point slower compared to the increase recorded in the first nine months this year, according to the latest data released by China's General Administration of Customs (GACC).

In October alone, China's iron ore imports totaled 105.658 million mt, down 3.8 percent month on month, while decreasing by 5.1 percent year on year.

Import iron ore prices in China basically moved down first in October, with the peak at $95.1/mt on October 1-7, and then fluctuated within a limited range at low levels, with the lowest level of $91.5/mt recorded on October 15 and October 27, as demand from steelmakers was slack. 

Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat China Southeast Asia Steelmaking 
EuniceOuyang
Eunice Ouyang
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I graduated from University of Shanghai for Science and Technology, with 16 years of deep expertise in the steel industry. I am responsible for steel-related news and intelligence, as well as leading the content team in China.

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