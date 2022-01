Monday, 24 January 2022 14:10:33 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In 2021, China’s output of shipbuilding steel is estimated to total 9.8 million mt, up 3.2 percent year on year, according to the China Association of National Shipbuilding Industry (CANSI).

As for the coming five years, demand for shipbuilding steel in China will likely maintain steady growth. In 2022, demand for shipbuilding steel will possibly exceed 11.0 million mt, up 12.0 percent year on year, while there is limited space for prices to edge down.