China’s Delong Steel and Belgium’s Steelinvest establish JV in UAE

Chinese steelmaker Delong Steel Group and Belgium-based steel trader Steelinvest Group have announced that they have established a new joint venture company, Ziming SG Global, in Dubai, UAE. The new company will sell semi-finished and finished steel produced by Delong’s plants, focusing on the export of the company’s products including hot rolled coils, plates, and long steel products. The joint venture will be headed by Fred Hayrapet from Steelinvest Group.

Delong Steel Group intends to increase its export efficiency and the global marketing of its products through this new company.

The Chinese company has a total annual capacity of approximately 30 million mt at 11 steel plants.