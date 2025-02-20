 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China’s...

China’s Delong Steel and Belgium’s Steelinvest establish JV in UAE

Thursday, 20 February 2025 13:57:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Chinese steelmaker Delong Steel Group and Belgium-based steel trader Steelinvest Group have announced that they have established a new joint venture company, Ziming SG Global, in Dubai, UAE. The new company will sell semi-finished and finished steel produced by Delong’s plants, focusing on the export of the company’s products including hot rolled coils, plates, and long steel products. The joint venture will be headed by Fred Hayrapet from Steelinvest Group.

Delong Steel Group intends to increase its export efficiency and the global marketing of its products through this new company.

The Chinese company has a total annual capacity of approximately 30 million mt at 11 steel plants.


Tags: Hrc Plate Longs Semis Flats UAE Middle East Trading Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Japan’s steel exports down 3.0 percent in 2024

31 Jan | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 4.1 percent in January-November

27 Dec | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 4.1 percent in January-October

29 Nov | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 3.9 percent in January-September

31 Oct | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 4.2 percent in January-August

30 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 4.1 percent in January-July

02 Sep | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 5.5 percent in H1

31 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down 4.9 percent in January-May

01 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports down four percent in January-April

31 May | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 0.4 percent in January-February

02 Apr | Steel News