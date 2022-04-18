China’s crude steel output decreases by 10.5 percent in Q1

Monday, 18 April 2022 11:00:15 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-March period of the current year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 200.91 million mt, 243.38 million mt and 311.93 million mt, decreasing by 11 percent, 10.5 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively, year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In March, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 71.60 million mt, 88.30 million mt and 116.89 million mt, down 6.2 percent, 6.4 percent and 3.2 percent, year on year, respectively.