China’s coking coal imports up 57.1 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 22 November 2023 13:40:33 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-October period of the current year, China’s coking coal imports amounted to 81.124 million mt, increasing by 57.1 percent year on year, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities.

In the same period, China’s anthracite coal imports totaled 15.054 million mt, increasing by 62.5 percent year on year.

In the first ten months, three main destinations of China’s coking coal imports were Mongolia, Russia and Canada, with import volume totaling 41.3863 million mt, 21.8869 million mt and 6.4874 million mt, up 116.28 percent, up 26.96 percent and down 5.51 percent year on year.

In October alone, China imported 7.98 million mt of coking coal, up 28.5 percent year on year, while declining by 26.3 percent month on month. In the given month, China imported 1.523 million mt of anthracite coal, rising by 112.8 percent year on year, while up 36.4 percent month on month.

In October, three main destinations of China’s coking coal imports were Mongolia, Russia and Canada, with import volume amounting to 3.6838 million mt, 1.9936 million mt and 899,500 mt, up 31.87 percent, down 18.05 percent and up 25.27 percent year on year, though down 30.15 percent, 23.14 percent and 0.37 percent month on month.


