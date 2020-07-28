China's coking coal imports up 5.6% in H1, ex-Australia shipments surge

Tuesday, 28 July 2020 13:57:27 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-June period of the current year, China imported 38.2 million mt of coking coal, up 5.6 percent year on year.

In particular, imports of coking coal from Australia in the first half this year amounted to 24.1 million mt, up 66.5 percent year on year. Australia was China’s top coking coal supplier with a share of 63 percent out of total imports to the country. At the same time, imports of coking coal from Mongolia totaled 7.3 million mt, down 56.2 percent year on year, being affected by the pandemic and the closure of borders earlier this year.

In June, China imported 6.3 million mt of coking coal, down 4.3 percent year on year. Imports from Australia in the given month reached 2.8 million mt, up 0.9 percent year on year and rising by 37.1 percent month on month. Shipments from Mongolia amounted to 2.1 million mt, down 22.3 percent year on year, while up 22.6 percent month on month.