China’s coking coal imports up 36.52 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 26 March 2024 11:05:41 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-February period of the current year, China’s coking coal imports amounted to 17.8898 million mt, up 36.52 percent year on year.

Russia and Mongolia were the two largest sources of imports, with their import volume of coking coal reaching 12.6957 million mt, accounting for 70.97 percent of the total volume of imports. Australia, the US, Canada and Indonesia were the other sources of imports, accounting for 8.72 percent, 7.89 percent, 7.68 percent and 3.03 percent shares, respectively. In particular, Australia was the third largest exporter of coking coal to China.

In 2023, China imported 90.6322 million mt of coking coal, up 57.97 percent year on year. In the given year, China’s largest sources of coking coal imports were Mongolia, Russia, Canada, the US, Indonesia and Australia, accounting for 52.3 percent, 26.27 percent, 7.6 percent, 6.07 percent, 3.67 percent and 2.52 percent shares of the total import volume.