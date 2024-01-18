﻿
China’s coke output increases by 3.6 percent in 2023

Thursday, 18 January 2024 10:44:36 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In 2023, China’s coke output reached 492.6 million mt, up 3.6 percent year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

In 2023, China’s raw coal output amounted to 4.66 billion mt, rising by 2.9 percent year on year, while China imported 470 million mt of coal, up 61.8 percent year on year.    

In December last year, China imported 47.3 million mt of coal, up 53 percent year on year.     

In December, China’s coke output and raw coal output totaled 41.28 million mt and 414.31 million mt, up 4.8 percent and 1.9 percent year on year, respectively.


