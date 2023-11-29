﻿
China’s coal imports in 2023 may rise as high as 450 million mt

Wednesday, 29 November 2023 11:08:54 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Zhang Hong, secretary of the discipline inspection commission of the China Coal Industry Association, has forecast that China’s annual coal imports may reach 450 million mt in 2023, likely seeing a big year-on-year rise, which will meet China’s demand for coal to a certain extent. In 2022, China imported 293 million mt of coal, down 9.2 percent year on year.

In the January-October period this year, China imported 380 million mt of coal, up 66.8 percent year on year. In October this year, China imported 35.99 million mt of coal, up 23.3 percent year on year.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

