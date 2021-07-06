﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s auto sales to fall below 2 million in June, down 9.5% from May

Tuesday, 06 July 2021 11:59:37 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Sales of automotive vehicles in China are expected to decline to 1.926 million units in June of the current year, down 16.3 percent year on year, while declining by 9.5 percent month on month, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In particular, passenger vehicle sales and commercial vehicle sales are expected to see year-on-year decreases of 14.9 percent and 20.8 percent in the given month, respectively, year on year.

CAAM stated that the sales of vehicles in July will be weak amid the traditional offseason for auto vehicle consumption.


Tags: Far East  China  automotive  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

02  Jul

Heavy truck sales in China down 10 percent in June
24  Jun

Average daily passenger vehicle retail sales in China down 7% in June 15-21
21  Jun

CPCA: China’s vehicle retail sales down 2% in June 8-15
09  Jun

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China up 1.0 percent in May
08  Jun

China’s auto dealer inventory warning index lower in May