China’s auto sales to fall below 2 million in June, down 9.5% from May

Tuesday, 06 July 2021 11:59:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Sales of automotive vehicles in China are expected to decline to 1.926 million units in June of the current year, down 16.3 percent year on year, while declining by 9.5 percent month on month, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In particular, passenger vehicle sales and commercial vehicle sales are expected to see year-on-year decreases of 14.9 percent and 20.8 percent in the given month, respectively, year on year.

CAAM stated that the sales of vehicles in July will be weak amid the traditional offseason for auto vehicle consumption.