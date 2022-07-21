China to launch nationwide program to trade in old home appliances for new ones

Thursday, 21 July 2022 12:03:25 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Sheng Qiuping, vice minister at China's Ministry of Commerce (MOC), stated on July 20 that China will launch a nationwide program to trade in old home appliances for new ones and will promote the sales of home appliances in rural areas. According to Mr. Sheng, traditional consumption in China is supported by vehicle sales, home appliance sales and restaurants, which have played a key role in promoting consumption and maintaining economic stability.

Mr. Sheng said that the MOC will organize the 2022 International Consumption Season while strictly obeying Covid-19 restriction measures, aiming to guide consumption expectations, boost consumer confidence and inject new vitality into the sustained recovery of consumption.