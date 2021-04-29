﻿
English
China’s apparent stainless steel consumption rises by 46.5% in Q1

Thursday, 29 April 2021 12:03:23 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s stainless steel crude steel output in the first quarter this year amounted to 8.168 million mt, up 36.38 percent year on year, as announced by the Stainless Steel Council of the China Special Steel Enterprises Association.

In the given period, China imported 542,800 mt of stainless steel, up 157.74 percent year on year, while it exported 870,700 mt of stainless steel, up 7.49 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, China’s apparent consumption of stainless steel amounted to 2.244 million mt in the first quarter this year, up 46.5 percent year on year. 


