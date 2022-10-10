China’s auto consumption index at 92.1 in September

Monday, 10 October 2022 11:51:56 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China’s automobile consumption index for September this year stood at 92.1, 2.8 points higher than in August this year, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association.

In the June-August period this year, around 3.553 million vehicles benefitted from the government’s vehicle purchase tax reduction, according to the data issued by the State Administration of Taxation (SAT).

As of the end of August, 60 percent of vehicles had benefitted from this tax preference policy. It is thought that vehicle sales in China will continue their upward trend in October.