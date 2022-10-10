﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s auto consumption index at 92.1 in September

Monday, 10 October 2022 11:51:56 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s automobile consumption index for September this year stood at 92.1, 2.8 points higher than in August this year, as announced by the China Automobile Dealers Association.

In the June-August period this year, around 3.553 million vehicles benefitted from the government’s vehicle purchase tax reduction, according to the data issued by the State Administration of Taxation (SAT).

As of the end of August, 60 percent of vehicles had benefitted from this tax preference policy. It is thought that vehicle sales in China will continue their upward trend in October.


Tags: China Far East Automotive Consumption 

Similar articles

CPCA: China’s passenger vehicle retail sales down 7% in Jan 1-10

14 Jan | Steel News

CADA: Auto dealer inventory warning index rises to 62.4% in October

06 Nov | Steel News

China’s steel demand expected to rise by 4.1 percent in 2013

28 Nov | Steel News

China’s auto output up 4.1 percent in H1

14 Aug | Steel News

Chinese auto output up 16.2 percent in May

14 Jun | Steel News

Chinese auto output totals 4.78 million units in Q1

15 May | Steel News

Hansteel supplies high-strength plate to Jinan Kogel Special Truck

20 Feb | Steel News

Tangsteel supplies HC340LA CR products to Great Wall Motor subsidiary

20 Feb | Steel News

Chinese steel consumption to reach 646 million mt in 2012

28 Dec | Steel News

China’s auto sales and output up in Nov from Oct levels

12 Dec | Steel News