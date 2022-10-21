﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China’s stainless steel consumption expected to fall 2.3% in 2022

Friday, 21 October 2022 15:24:10 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Consumption of stainless steel in China is expected to see a year-on-year decline of 2.3 percent in 2022, the first year-on-year decline since 2008, according to the forecast made by the World Stainless Association. In 2021, China’s apparent consumption of stainless steel had amounted to 26.10 million mt.

As for 2023, the outlook for China’s stainless steel consumption is positive, while uncertainty still exists amid the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the turbulence in the international market. 


Tags: Stainless Stainless products  China Far East Consumption 

Similar articles

Local Chinese stainless steel prices move up

20 Oct | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 42

20 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices remain stable

18 Oct | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 41

13 Oct | Flats and Slab

Local Chinese stainless steel prices mostly increase

13 Oct | Flats and Slab

Ex-China stainless steel prices move sideways

11 Oct | Flats and Slab

Russia’s stainless steel imports down 40.4 percent in Sept from Aug

11 Oct | Steel News

Outokumpu further delays ferrochrome furnace restart, stainless steel deliveries not to be impacted

07 Oct | Steel News

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 40

06 Oct | Flats and Slab

US ITC votes to maintain AD/CVD orders on Chinese stainless sheet and strip

05 Oct | Steel News