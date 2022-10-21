China’s stainless steel consumption expected to fall 2.3% in 2022

Friday, 21 October 2022 15:24:10 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Consumption of stainless steel in China is expected to see a year-on-year decline of 2.3 percent in 2022, the first year-on-year decline since 2008, according to the forecast made by the World Stainless Association. In 2021, China’s apparent consumption of stainless steel had amounted to 26.10 million mt.

As for 2023, the outlook for China’s stainless steel consumption is positive, while uncertainty still exists amid the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the turbulence in the international market.