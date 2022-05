Shanghai plans to cut its coal consumption by five percent by 2025

Monday, 23 May 2022 10:37:52 (GMT+3) | Shanghai



Shanghai municipal government has issued the 14th five-year plan for Shanghai energy development, announcing that by 2025 its total consumption of coal will decrease by five percent compared to the end of 2020, with the share of primary energy consumption falling below 30 percent by the given year.

