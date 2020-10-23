China’s coal consumption expected to reach 2.9 billion mt in 2020

Friday, 23 October 2020 12:22:45 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Zhang Hong, vice secretary of the China National Coal Association (CNCA), stated at the 2020 China Coal and Coke Industry Conference held in Shenzhen that China’s coal consumption in 2020 will likely amount to 2.9 billion mt, while supply and production of coal will basically remain in equilibrium.

As previously reported by SteelOrbis, in the January-September period this year China’s raw coal output amounted to 2.79 billion mt, declining by 0.1 percent year on year. In September alone, China’s raw coal output totaled 330 million mt, down 0.9 percent year on year, 0.8 percentage points bigger than the rate of decline recorded in August.