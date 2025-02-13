 |  Login 
China Shenhua Energy’s net profit to total RMB 57-60 billion in 2024

Thursday, 13 February 2025 11:40:39 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Major Chinese coal mining company China Shenhua Energy Co., Ltd has announced that its net profit in 2024 will likely amount to RMB 57-60 billion ($7.95-8.4 billion), compared to a net profit of RMB 59.694 billion in 2023.

Due to the decline in the average sales price of coal, the company’s coal segment indicated a year-on-year decrease in its net profit. Meanwhile, the year-on-year decreases in terms of impairment losses on assets and non-operating expenses also affected the company’s performance.


