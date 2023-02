Monday, 20 February 2023 12:24:32 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Shanxi Energy Bureau has issued the general plan for mineral resources for China’s Shanxi Province for the period 2021-25, stating that the annual coal capacity of the province will reach 1.56 billion mt by 2025, while the annual coal output will remain at 1.4 billion mt, with the number of coal mines amounting to 900.

Meanwhile, by 2035, Shanxi Province will establish a stable and open system for ensuring the safety of supply of mineral resources.