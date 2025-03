Major Chinese coal mining company China Coal Energy Co., Ltd has announced that it produced 10.24 million mt of coal in February this year, down 1.7 percent year on year, while it sold 17.47 million mt of coal in the given month, down 4.4 percent year on year.

In particular, in February, its sales volume of its own coal production amounted to 9.62 million mt, down 1.9 percent year on year.