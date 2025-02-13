 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > China...

China Shenhua Energy acquires 100 percent equity in Hangjin Energy

Thursday, 13 February 2025 09:44:34 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai

Major Chinese coal mining company China Shenhua Energy Co., Ltd announced on February 12 that it has completed the payment of a consideration of RMB 853 million ($119 million) to CHN Energy Investment Group (CHN Energy) for the acquisition of 100 percent equity interest in Inner Mongolia-based coal mining company Hangjin Energy, a subsidiary of CHN Energy.

China Shenhua Energy stated that one of the main reasons for this transaction is to reduce interbank competition.

Upon completion of the transaction, the company's retained coal resources and recoverable coal reserves under the national standard will increase by 3.841 billion mt (appraised utilization caliber) and 2.087 billion mt (appraised utilization caliber), accounting for 11.40 percent and 13.59 percent of the company's retained resources and recoverable reserves as of the end of June 2024.

China Shenhua Energy said it believes that the transaction will strengthen the company's competitiveness in the Inner Mongolia region.


Tags: China Far East Mining 

Similar articles

China Shenhua Energy’s net profit to total RMB 57-60 billion in 2024

13 Feb | Steel News

China Coal Energy’s coal sales decrease by 3.2 percent in Jan-Oct

04 Dec | Steel News

China Shenhua Energy’s coal sales up 13.4% to 38 million mt in July

22 Aug | Steel News

China Coal Energy’s coal sales up 8.8 percent in Jan-Jul

18 Aug | Steel News

Annual coal capacity of China’s Shanxi Province to reach 1.56 billion mt by 2025

20 Feb | Steel News

MOC: Coal imports to be made easier in China

17 Feb | Steel News

Post-holiday coke market in China remains inactive, some new coking coal bookings done

03 Feb | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA: Coking coal purchase cost in China up 24.91 percent in 2022

03 Feb | Steel News

China’s iron ore output down one percent in 2022

31 Jan | Steel News

Fresh ex-Russia metallurgical coal deals at lower prices in China, coke prices stable

20 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials