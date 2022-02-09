﻿
English
China claims 48 percent of global new shipbuilding orders in Jan

Wednesday, 09 February 2022 14:21:30 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In January this year, China claimed 48 percent of new shipbuilding orders in the global market, while South Korea received 45 percent, according to the data issued by Clarksons, the world’s leading provider of integrated shipping services.

In the given month, 3.07 million compensated gross tonnage (CGT) of new shipbuilding orders were transacted in the global market, up 72 percent compared to December last year, another rise from the high level of 4.67 million CGT in September last year, followed by 2.59 million CGT, 2.03 million CGT and 1.78 million CGT in October, November and December last year.

In January, the new shipbuilding order volumes claimed by South Korea and China indicated month-on-month rises of 160 percent and 51 percent, respectively, while the share claimed by Japan saw a month-on-month decline of 18 percent compared to December last year.


