China books 53 percent of new shipbuilding orders in global market in Oct

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 11:21:42 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In October this year, China attracted 53 percent of the new shipbuilding orders in the global market, while South Korea held 42 percent, according to the data issued by Clarksons, the world’s leading provider of integrated shipping services.

In the given month, 3.41 million CGT of new shipbuilding orders were transacted in the global market, up 19 percent year on year.

In the January-October period this year, 34.75 million CGT of new shipbuilding orders were transacted in the global market, down 28 percent year on year, with China accounting for 46 percent and South Korea for 42 percent.

As of the end of October, ship orders on the books of shipbuilders globally totaled 104.7 million CGT, up by 860,000 CGT month on month, with China and South Korea holding 43 percent and 35 percent, respectively.