﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

China books 53 percent of new shipbuilding orders in global market in Oct

Tuesday, 08 November 2022 11:21:42 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In October this year, China attracted 53 percent of the new shipbuilding orders in the global market, while South Korea held 42 percent, according to the data issued by Clarksons, the world’s leading provider of integrated shipping services.

In the given month, 3.41 million CGT of new shipbuilding orders were transacted in the global market, up 19 percent year on year.

In the January-October period this year, 34.75 million CGT of new shipbuilding orders were transacted in the global market, down 28 percent year on year, with China accounting for 46 percent and South Korea for 42 percent.

As of the end of October, ship orders on the books of shipbuilders globally totaled 104.7 million CGT, up by 860,000 CGT month on month, with China and South Korea holding 43 percent and 35 percent, respectively.


Tags: China Far East Shipbuilding 

Similar articles

China’s shipbuilding output declines by 8.9 percent in Jan-Aug

15 Sep | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output declines by 13.8 percent in Jan-July

18 Aug | Steel News

Chinese shipbuilding enterprises’ operating revenues up 2.8% in Jan-May

23 Jun | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output declines by 15.3 percent in Jan-May

16 Jun | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output declines by 8.6 percent in Jan-Apr

20 May | Steel News

China claims 61.35% of new shipbuilding orders in global market in April

12 May | Steel News

China’s shipbuilding output down 1.9% in Q1, new orders down 42.3%

20 Apr | Steel News

China’s auto vehicle exports up in Jan-Feb, home appliances and ships down

08 Mar | Steel News

Ship orders of Chinese shipbuilding enterprises amount to 96.85 million dwt in early Feb

18 Feb | Steel News

China claims 48 percent of global new shipbuilding orders in Jan

09 Feb | Steel News