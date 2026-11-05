Chile's economy edges up in September, weighed down by mining

The Central Bank of Chile said the economy grew 0.2 percent in September 2026 from a year earlier, according to its IMACEC index, the country's main indicator of economic activity.

The weak result reflects a 12.1 percent drop in mining, particularly copper, a sector that accounts for a significant share of the country's economy. Excluding mining, the IMACEC index would have risen 1.4 percent year over year, the Central Bank said.

Year over year, goods production fell 2 percent, while manufacturing and trade each rose 4.5 percent and services rose 0.9 percent.

Compared with August, the IMACEC rose 1.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, goods production rose 3.2 percent, mining 9.8 percent, manufacturing 1.3 percent, trade 2.5 percent and services 0.9 percent.

The IMACEC is a monthly index that tracks changes in Chile's gross domestic product (GDP). It is published on the first business day of each month, with a lag of about 31 days.